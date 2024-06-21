Chesapeake YMCA participates in 'World's Largest Swimming Lesson'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Kids around the world learned how to swim on the same day during the 15th "World's Largest Swimming Lesson."

The big event raises awareness about the importance of teaching kids how to swim. Research shows formal lessons reduce their risk of drowning by nearly 90 percent.

WATCH: Heading to the beach? Tie umbrellas down & keep your eyes on your kids

Heading to the beach? Tie down umbrellas and keep an eye on your kids

There were several local lessons underway yesterday, including at the Greenbrier YMCA in Chesapeake.

"It's important because we're trying to teach kids safety around water," said Mary Escobar-Hammes, Greenbrier Family Aquatics Director. "Drowning is the number one cause of death in kids under the age of 4, and activities like these are what helps prevent that from happening."

It's estimated more than 40,000 children participated in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson this year.