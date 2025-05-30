Closure of parts of Greenbrier Farms raises questions in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Recent news about the closure of parts of Greenbrier Farms has sparked concern in the community, prompting inquiries into what transpired.

Danielle Saitta, a Chesapeake neighborhood news reporter, reached out to city officials, the Virginia Department of Health, and the owners of Greenbrier Farms to gather information on the situation.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Greenbrier Farms explained, "This difficult decision comes as a result of increasing operational restrictions and pressure from the City of Chesapeake Permitting and Zoning, as well as the Chesapeake Health Department."

On Friday afternoon, Saitta visited Greenbrier Farms to ask follow-up questions about the closure, but was informed that the owners were unavailable for comment.

Following this, Saitta contacted the City of Chesapeake for clarification. A city spokesperson stated that no officials were available to speak on camera but provided a statement indicating that, "The City has not shut down Greenbrier Farms, has taken no action to shut down Greenbrier Farms, and remains committed to assisting the owner with getting approval from the Virginia Department of Health."

Saitta also arranged an interview with the Virginia Department of Health and spoke to Derek Hunt, the Environmental Health Manager for the Chesapeake Health Department. When asked about the closure, Hunt noted that the facility has an active permit valid through the end of the day. He added that Greenbrier Farms had not submitted any documentation for a renewal request.

Hunt explained that multiple attempts had been made to resolve the situation. "We sent out an invoice for permit renewals, but we have not had correspondence with the facility since the permit was issued last year," he said.

However, Hunt emphasized that it’s not too late for Greenbrier Farms to address the issue by completing the necessary paperwork and paying the required fees. "Let’s say they were able to do that today. Would it be too late? No, not at all, and we are happy to work with them. Have they reached out to work something out with you guys? They have not," Hunt added.

Due to the ongoing complications associated with the permit, public access to the playground, barnyard animals, walking grounds, and scenic areas at Greenbrier Farms is no longer permitted.

For the latest updates on this developing story, stay tuned to WTKR News 3.