'Come home:' Search continues for Chesapeake man last seen July 23

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There have been no other signs of a Chesapeake man reported missing earlier this week after some of his belongings were found floating on a catamaran.

Bill D. Wolf, 65, was last seen on July 23 at his home on Athens Court in the Geneva Shores neighborhood of Chesapeake, police said. It's not far from St. Julien Creek.

Police said Wolf suffered a mental illness before his wife reported him missing.

A day after Wolf was reported missing, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia, posted to social media, reporting they found an unmanned catamaran three nautical miles north of Little Creek Harbor. They found a cell phone aboard and personal belongings with Wolf's name on them.

Chesapeake police confirmed to News 3 that it's the same Bill Wolf reported missing from Athens Court in Chesapeake.

Earlier in the week, Wolf's wife told News 3 she was, understandably, too distraught to speak on camera as she tries to figure out what happened to her husband.

For the last 10 years, Joseph Kohler has lived across the street from Wolf.

"Talkative," Kohler said. "He talks to everybody."

Kohler told News 3 he recently noticed a change in Wolf's behavior.

"Just over the last couple of weeks, just been a little off," Kohler said.

Kohler was shocked to learn Wolf had been reported missing.

"We hadn't seen him three or four days," Kohler said. "His truck hadn't been around."

Kohler told Greene he tried calling Wolf's phone.

"Just seeing if he would answer to me," Kohler said. "He didn't answer."

Kohler hoping his neighbor will see this plea.

"Come home. We all want you here," he said. "Come talk to me."

Police shared the following description of Wolf: 5' 8” and approximately 188 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Initially, police said he was in a silver 2008 Ford F150 pickup with Virginia license plate IBDWOLF when he left his house. On Friday, police told News 3, they are no longer searching for that vehicle.

Anyone with information on Wolf's whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-382-6161. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.