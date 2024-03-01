Driver in hospital after semi-trailer crashes on I-264W

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person is in the hospital after the semi-trailer they were driving crashed and turned over on I-264 in Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Fire officials say they heard about the crash just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday. It happened in the section of I-264W just before the I-64/I-664 interchange in Bowers Hill, officials say.

As of 6:30 a.m., all north lanes are closed on I-664 at mile marker 20.3 in Chesapeake, near Route 58, according to VDOT. There is a detour in place to direct traffic.

The crash caused about 20 gallons of diesel fuel to be released from the truck's fuel tank, officials say.

Crews have been working to clear the crash throughout the morning. A hazardous materials team contained the spill, and VDOT crews worked to make arrangements with a cleanup contractor, officials added.

The trailer itself didn't have any hazardous materials in it, officials tell us.

The driver was already out of the vehicle when crews arrived, officials say. Medics took the driver to the hospital for evaluation, officials added.

It's unclear how the crash happened. We'll update this article once we learn more.