Family mourns 21-year-old man killed in shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Charming. Loving. Kind.

This is how Quinita Sanderson describes her cousin, 21-year-old Khyree Slan. He loved to play basketball and was described as a family man.

Life was about to get busy for Slan.

"He actually has a set of twins on the way who are set to be born in October," said his cousin, Quinita Sanderson.

But now, he'll never see those twins.

Slan's life was cut short on June 8, when police say he was gunned down on Sir Lancelot Drive in the Camelot area of Chesapeake.

His cousin told News 3's Jay Greene Slan was stopping home to get some clothes before heading to Norfolk when the shooting happened.''

Slan's aunt, Taesha Hill, was at work when she got the call, informing her that her nephew had been shot.

"It was like someone stabbed me in the chest," Hill told Greene. "I couldn't breathe. That was my baby."

Earlier this week, Chesapeake police announced an arrest in the case. A 17-year-old is charged with second-degree murder in addition to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and underage possession of a handgun.

Hill told Greene that even though her family is grieving, she wants to send a message of forgiveness to the suspect.

"I love you. I forgive you," she said. "I really wish God have mercy on your soul."

Slan's family held a vigil earlier in the week followed by a viewing Thursday and a celebration of life Friday afternoon.

Quinita Sanderson said her cousin's death is a wake-up call, especially for young people, to stop the violence.

"I would ask that the parents me more involved with their kids," Sanderson told Greene. "Be cautious of the people that you have in your circle, you shake your hand. The same hand you're shaking your hand with is the same hand that's pulling the trigger on you."

Slan's family wishes they could talk to him just one more time.

"He was full of life," Hill said. "I just feel like my baby is supposed to be here."