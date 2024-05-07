Family of nine displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department said a family of 9 and 3 pets were displaced after a house fire in the South Norfolk section of the city.

Crews from Chesapeake and the City of Norfolk said they received reports of a fire at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival in the 2500 block of Border Road crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Crews said that residents and pets were evacuated before they arrived on the scene.

The fire was located and extinguished in the kitchen area of the home by 9 a.m. according to crews.

Nine people consisting of 3 adults, 6 children, and 3 pets were displaced due to fire, smoke, and water damage, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of the fire.