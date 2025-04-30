Family seeks answers after missing Chesapeake man is found dead in pond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A grieving family in Chesapeake is searching for answers following the recent discovery of their loved one's body in a pond.

Shane Stogsdill reminisced fondly about his twin brother, Sean, who was found deceased two weeks ago in a pond behind a local Kroger near Battlefield Boulevard. Shane shared his memories, stating, "He made jokes about any and everything… sometimes not always appropriate, but he'd get laughs."

Sean's family reported him missing days before his body was located. While Shane acknowledged that Sean had a history of disappearing, he expressed growing concern as days passed without contact.

"Was he hurting? He wasn’t scared of much... was he hurting in that moment?" Shane reflected.

Shane revealed that Sean had faced mental health challenges and emphasized the importance of recognizing signs of struggle. "You know the whole… the happiest ones are the ones you've got to look out for. I knew he was hurting, but when he was around people, he would always just bloom," he said.

When asked whether he believed Sean’s death could have been accidental, Shane said he found that unlikely. "Did he just stumble in? He was a great swimmer—we used to swim in this lake," he remarked, referring to Oak Grove Park, where he spoke with reporters.

Shane suspects foul play may be involved, citing recent altercations Sean had with individuals who had reasons to be unhappy with him. "In the weeks before he disappeared, he had a few different altercations… I want to say it's more than a possibility," Shane stated.

Chesapeake police confirmed they are still awaiting the medical examiner's report to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

As the family grieves, Shane stressed the need for increased mental health resources tailored to men. "I would encourage that anyone who has someone that they care about that is struggling, don’t dismiss them," he said.

For those in crisis or in need of support, local mental health resources are available.