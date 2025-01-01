Fire breaks out at Chesapeake Paintball on New Year's Day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire broke out at Chesapeake Paintball on New Year's Day, fire officials say.

Around 3 p.m., crews arrived at the facility, located on Yadkin Road in the Deep Creek area, and saw a trailer on fire on the obstacle course.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby connex boxes.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The business is closed Wednesday night while investigators work on determining what started the fire.