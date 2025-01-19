Hampton Roads honors 2 brave men who dedicated their lives to service

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Over the weekend, Hampton Roads recognized the sacrifices of two heroic firefighters this week, celebrating their legacies and mourning the loss of their lives.

Friends and loved ones gathered Friday in Hampton to honor Captain Kelly Pittman.

The event was filled with heartfelt remembrances and tributes that highlighted his commitment and service to the community.

In Chesapeake, a memorial service on Sunday commemorated Captain Christopher Jones, who was affectionately remembered by those close to him.

One attendee described him as "a firefighter’s firefighter," which signifies the highest regard among peers.

“He was the best of the best, the cream of the crop, the elite, the ones who have it figured out,” said a friend.

Jones was known for his courageous response to fires and his dedication to helping others in need. Nevertheless, his final battle was not against flames but against cancer.

“He faced that fight with the same strength, confidence, and courage that he showed at every fire he ever fought,” a fellow firefighter reflected.

When family and friends first met Jones, they were unaware of his terminal diagnosis.

On Jan. 8, Captain Jones, 47, succumbed to occupational cancer. Those who knew him shared how much he adored firefighting and the camaraderie of being on the front lines.

“He would always tell me about how much he loved fighting fire, riding in that front seat of that fire truck. But he also loved to teach and mentor the new firefighters below him,” a colleague said.

During the service, his children took the stage at Alive Church in Chesapeake, recounting their father's deep commitment to family and community service.

“He always said to be a true man and a leader, you have to be a man of service,” they shared.

In a poignant moment, the family expressed gratitude to the community for their support following Jones's passing.

“I know before my dad passed, he was worried about us being taken care of, especially my mama. But I know he’s up there smiling, and he’s not worried about us being taken care of, thanks to all the support,” one of his children said.