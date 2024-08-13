Hampton Roads Transit wants to transform Chesapeake transportation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has big plans for Chesapeake, but first, it needs your input.

HRT is conducting a study to evaluate the need for high-capacity transit service, identify and screen potential corridors, and improve connectivity to the regional network, the group said.

HRT defines 'high-capacity transit' as a "form of public transit that typically operates in its own lane or right-of-way. These vehicles generally make fewer stops, travel at higher speeds, have more frequent service and carry more people than local transit service."

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the business community as well as local residents and commuters on the potential of high-capacity transit in Chesapeake," said Sherri Dawson, HRT’s director of transit development.

HRT shared its initial findings with the public in the spring.

“We’re excited to get additional feedback from the community on the four alternatives that will be further studied for potential ridership, costs, land-use and right-of-way, and other screening criteria,” Dawson said.

HRT said it will continue to hold small group meetings and presentations to engage with the community and encouraged interested groups to request a presentation.

"As we look toward the future of our city, it's crucial that we explore high-capacity transit options to support growth and sustainability,” said Steven Wright, Chesapeake’s economic development director.

Anyone interested in learning more and providing feedback may attend the following events:

Tuesday, August 13, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Downtown Norfolk Transit Center

Wednesday, August 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Weekly Wednesday Farmers Market at Chesapeake Health Department

Thursday, August 14, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Robert Hall Transfer Center

Saturday, August 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Farmers Market at Chesapeake City Park

For more information on high-capacity transit and to participate in the study visit the Connecting Chesapeake website.

The website will also be updated with additional information and events as the study progresses, HRT encouraged the public to follow the page for additional engagement opportunities.