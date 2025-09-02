Historic Greenbrier Farms prepares to welcome visitors with fall festivities in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A beloved Chesapeake attraction is gearing up to open its doors for fall festivities, bringing excitement to neighbors who have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite seasonal destination.

Greenbrier Farms announced this week that its annual fall festival is just weeks away from kicking off, with staff preparing to welcome visitors back to the historic farm.

"They have the fall festivities. I think they have a Halloween thing here, and a Christmas thing here, and people just look forward, you take your kids out here. I think they take 'em on hayrides," Richard De Paulo said.

De Paulo is among the Chesapeake neighbors looking forward to the historic farm's reopening for the fall season.

"It has so many activities for kids, and you can be out in nature and see the animals, and they used to have like a pick-your-own vegetables, they have pick-your-own flowers, and it's really fun for the kids to be outside," Leslie Jansen said.

The farm faced permit challenges earlier this year. In May, News 3 reported that the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said Greenbrier Farms only had a valid active permit through the end of May, requiring parts of the operation to shut down temporarily. The farm had not submitted documentation for a renewal request past the end of May.

At the time, the VDH indicated that Greenbrier Farms could resolve the issue by submitting the necessary paperwork and paying the required fees.

Owner Kent Basnight explained that the farm has always operated seasonally and for special events like weddings, with temporary closures during the winter months.

Basnight confirmed that Greenbrier Farms now has all the proper permits to continue operating as a seasonal establishment.

"People want this place. They want tourism. They want stuff. But if it can't, figure it out, and make it work," De Paulo said.

According to a Facebook post from Greenbrier Farms, the fall festival kicks off on September 13, and the haunting Halloween event starts on September 26.

"Just the ambiance, the experience, they've got plants, they've got food. I mean, it's just fantastic," De Paulo said.

Farm staff say they will announce flower field opening dates soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.