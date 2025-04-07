Kidney transplant recipient stresses importance of organ donations in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — April is recognized as National Donate Life Month, highlighting the critical need for organ donors. According to LifeNet Health, approximately 2,000 people in Virginia are currently awaiting lifesaving organ transplants.

News 3’s Danielle Saitta addressed common misconceptions about organ donation while speaking with those directly affected by this issue.

At Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, many patients who are waiting for transplants are hopeful for a second chance at life. Leslie Fraser, who received a kidney transplant, says she has plans to pay it forward.

"When I was on dialysis, I lost count of how many people I saw pass away. I started to think, ‘Well, maybe I’ll be next,’" Fraser said.

For six years, Fraser waited for a miracle, until he received news two days before Mother's Day in 2018 that he had a match from Florida.

Fraser’s successful transplant inspired his good friend, Joey Colasito, to become a donor himself.

Tragically, Joey Colasito passed away unexpectedly from a hemorrhagic stroke in 2021. His wife, Joanna Colasito, shared how her husband’s donations went on to save several lives.

“Joey had his lungs donated, his kidneys, and a liver. Overall, I believe he helped six individuals,” Joanna said.

Liz Mackenzie with LifeNet Health, an organization focused on helping individuals find organ matches, explained the process involved in organ transplantation.

“It takes time to get the families onboard and ensure everything has been done to save the donor,” Mackenzie noted.

During National Donate Life Month, recipients like Fraser are hoping to inspire others to become a donor.

“You don’t have to die to be a donor. There are many who have given a kidney and are still alive,” Fraser remarked.

He also encouraged those visiting the DMV to designate themselves as organ donors.

Mackenzie added that individuals can also donate parts of their liver and lungs to those in need of transplants.

Fraser expressed his gratitude for his new lease on life and hopes to give back in the future.

“I want to take care of this kidney so that one day I can bless someone else with it,” Fraser said.

For more information on organ donation and how to register as a donor, visit LifeNet Health’s website.