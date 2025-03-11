Late-night shooting in Chesapeake sends teen to hospital with serious injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police say a teenage boy has serious injuries after being shot on Knells Ridge Drive.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area around 10:45 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they say they found the boy with serious injuries. The shooting scene is inside a neighborhood off of Oak Grove Rd. near Battlefield Blvd.

The teen was taken to a hospital. We are working to learn more about his condition as police investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.