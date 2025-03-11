Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Late-night shooting in Chesapeake sends teen to hospital with serious injuries

Police describe the boy's injuries as serious
Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police say a teenage boy has serious injuries after being shot on Knells Ridge Drive.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area around 10:45 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they say they found the boy with serious injuries. The shooting scene is inside a neighborhood off of Oak Grove Rd. near Battlefield Blvd.

The teen was taken to a hospital. We are working to learn more about his condition as police investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device