Local boxing class helps women heal the scars left from abuse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Domestic and sexual assault survivors carry scars with them that last a lifetime but a boxing class in Chesapeake is helping women find strength while building their strength.

The class is set up by Neisha Himes, a domestic assault survivor, and founder of the G.R.O.W Foundation.

“I’m still healing, and that’s what I’ve learned, that healing isn’t linear, you know it’s up and down. There’s some good days, good months, good years, and then sometimes those triggers and those flashbacks hit you like a ton of bricks," Himes said.

To help her heal, Himes turned to boxing and continues to use it as her outlet to this day.

“I couldn’t hold my head up, let alone hold my hands up. But to find this sport, and to find this love of mine, I wouldn’t trade it for anything," she said.

Himes started a class at Matchbout Gym in Chesapeake called Strong-Her.

The purpose is to help other women find strength, whether they're survivors or not.

“We can do a lot of things with healing and god and making sure you get the spiritual things. But it’s that physical stuff that you keep in, and to be able to get it out in a positive way, I thought hitting a bag would be perfect," said Natasha Smith, a member of the class and assault survivor herself.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 81% of women report experiencing some form of sexual assault or harassment in their lifetimes.

In Himes's class, about 70% of the women who have signed up already are survivors.

"It definitely took a toll on me, mentally and physically. So in getting active, and being around people who are trying to do better for themselves, it definitely helped, and this helps,” said Latoya Jones, a member of the class and another survivor.

Even though the class has only been going for a few weeks, some of the women say it's already helping them.

“When I came in for the first time I had this breakthrough just by working out and getting all of this stress out," Smith said.

With every punch they throw and every rep they complete in what Himes calls the Empower-ring, these women are growing stronger, not just through the workout, but because of the teammates they have cheering them on.

“Some of these women, it was their first day meeting each other today, and as you saw they’re cheering each other on as we’re lifting weights together and that’s what it’s all about,” Himes told News 3.

Women of all ages can still sign up for this class. It runs from 2:00 p.m to 3:30 p.m. every Sunday. It caters to all skill levels, even if you're a beginner and have never picked up gloves.

