Man accused of hit-and-run that left Chesapeake child dead told detectives he thought he hit a deer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Richard Humbert told detectives that he thought he hit a deer along South Battlefield Boulevard on Oct. 3, 2023. He appeared in Chesapeake J&DR Court Wednesday, accused of hitting and killing an 8-year-old before driving off.

In court three members of the Chesapeake Police Department described the scene of the hit-and-run on the third and the interview they had with Humbert on Oct. 5, 2023.

Detective Tracy Alexander said when they told Humbert he hit a child he "showed some emotion." And, he said, Humbert told police he didn't return to the scene or call 911 because he "didn't know he needed to."

Police said Humbert's car and license plate matched the car shown on surveillance video striking 8-year-old Forrest Hooper. After that they believe Humbert left the scene, stopped at a Wawa to check his car, and kept driving.

Forensic tech April Palmer later processed the car, documenting damage to the front hood and collecting suspected trace evidence.

Meanwhile, police said, several people had tried to come to Hooper's aid as he lay in the grass.

Now at a business near the crash site there's a memorial that's still standing as a testament to the child, who was just about to celebrate his 9th birthday.

Since Hooper's death, the community has kept his memory alive.

"He never met a stranger. He wasn't shy, he had no reservations about just walking up and talking to you," Hooper's grandmother Cindy Lutz told News 3 last fall.

They're still dealing with unimaginable grief.

The family of Hooper and the family of Humbert weren't available to comment after the hearing.

The judge determined there was enough probable cause in Humbert's case to move it forward before the grand jury.

If convicted on the felony charge, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Stay with News 3 for updates.