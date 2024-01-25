Man dies after having medical emergency, hitting tractor-trailer on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An elderly Chesapeake man died after having a medical emergency while behind the wheel on I-464 in Chesapeake, according to state police.

This happened on I-464 north of exit 4, Poindexter St., police say.

Police say around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, a man driving on I-464 started having a medical emergency.

The car he was driving hit a guardrail on the road’s left side and hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, police say. After, the car went across all lanes of traffic, hit a guardrail on the road’s right side, and bounced back into the Freightliner, according to police.

Police say the car then went off the road, hit a ditch, and drove into several trees before stopping.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, police say. He’s been identified by police as 70-year-old Wallace Miller Jr. from Chesapeake.

He was wearing his seatbelt during the crash, and he wasn't speeding or under the influence of alcohol when it happened, according to police.

Police did not share information on the medical emergency Miller Jr. had.