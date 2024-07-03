Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Man hit by stray bullet in his Chesapeake home: Police

Top Stories - Wednesday June 3
Chesapeake police
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 03, 2024

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was in his home when a bullet came through the window and struck him, according to Chesapeake police.

Officers said they received reports of the shooting at around 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of Faulk St.

Watch more from Chesapeake: Chesapeake men gets 7 years for robbing postal carrier, bank fraud

Chesapeake men gets 7 years for robbing postal carrier, bank fraud

The man's injury was not life-threatening, officers said.

He received treatment at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice