Man hit by stray bullet in his Chesapeake home: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was in his home when a bullet came through the window and struck him, according to Chesapeake police.
Officers said they received reports of the shooting at around 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of Faulk St.
The man's injury was not life-threatening, officers said.
He received treatment at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.