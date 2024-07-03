Man hit by stray bullet in his Chesapeake home: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was in his home when a bullet came through the window and struck him, according to Chesapeake police.

Officers said they received reports of the shooting at around 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of Faulk St.

The man's injury was not life-threatening, officers said.

He received treatment at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.