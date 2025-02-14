More than 2000 gallons of fuel spilled in Elizabeth River

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An estimated 2100 gallons of #6 fuel was spilled into the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Friday morning, according to a city fire official.

The spill was reported at International-Matex Tank (IMTT), at 2801 S. Military Highway, during a routine safety check around 7 a.m.

Both ChesapEake Fire and Coast Guard teams were deployed to assess the incident and determined it was isolated to an uninhabited industrial shoreline on IMTT's property.

No. 6 fuel, also known as Bunker C fuel oil, is used for power, heat and fueling ships. It's considered harmful to humans and wildlife.

No further spread of the oil was reported.