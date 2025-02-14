Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

More than 2000 gallons of fuel spilled in Elizabeth River

IMTT Fuel Spill Chesapeake
IMTT Fuel Spill Chesapeake
IMTT Fuel Spill Chesapeake
IMTT Fuel Spill Chesapeake
Posted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An estimated 2100 gallons of #6 fuel was spilled into the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Friday morning, according to a city fire official.

The spill was reported at International-Matex Tank (IMTT), at 2801 S. Military Highway, during a routine safety check around 7 a.m.

Both ChesapEake Fire and Coast Guard teams were deployed to assess the incident and determined it was isolated to an uninhabited industrial shoreline on IMTT's property.

watch related: Elizabeth River turns orange

Elizabeth River turns orange

No. 6 fuel, also known as Bunker C fuel oil, is used for power, heat and fueling ships. It's considered harmful to humans and wildlife.

No further spread of the oil was reported.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device