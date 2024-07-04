Navy Chief Petty Officer shot by stray bullet in his home: Chesapeake Police

Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on Faulk Street.

Police say the victim was sitting in his home when a bullet came through his window.

"That’s where the bullet hit me, in my foot. It messed up my foot. It’s like a laceration right here," Alastair Probre said, a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy.

Probre says he was shot after a bullet came through his bedroom window on Faulk street around 4:45 in the morning.

"We were asleep, knocked out. When I finally realized what was happening, I looked around and saw a hole in the window, a bullet on the ground and blood everywhere. I told my girl to get down because I didn’t know if they were still shooting," Probre said.

Probre says he had just moved to the area a month ago, after moving from San Diego.

He’s been in the Navy for 19 years.

"I’ve been on a lot of deployments all over the world. But when you come home, more scared here than out there," Probre said.

He was treated for his gunshot wound at the naval hospital in Portsmouth.

His fiance still shaken up.

"All I saw was a bunch of blood. I didn’t know what was happening or where it was coming from. We heard 2 more pops," Dani Bonds said.

Probre is not sure who pulled the trigger.

"It could be just a random incident. I guess people shoot a lot in the air here," Probre said.

Chesapeake Police have not identified a suspect and are still investigating.