New Chesapeake Behavioral Health Center will help those experiencing a crisis

CHESAPEAKE, Va — In Chesapeake, there's a new option for people to get mental health treatment.

This week, the Chesapeake CARES Crisis Center opened its doors. Steven Hills is a peer recovery specialist at Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare.

He thinks this new center can save lives and save citizens some time at the hospital.

"This is needed in the community because before if someone was in a mental health crisis, the options were the ER or a psychiatric hospital," said Hills.

Hills said he struggled with undiagnosed depression and anxiety for much of his life.

In 2014, a stay in a psychiatric hospital changed his life.

"They're going through all my stuff they're taking my shoes because I can't have shoelaces and I can't leave," explained Hills. "There is a guard to keep people from leaving."

While there, Hills met specialists who recovered from mental illness and used their stories to help others.

"That was kind of a light bulb moment at that time that led me to where I am now," said Hills.

The Chesapeake CARES Crisis Center helps people the same way. There are peer support sessions and more. The center has nurses who can evaluate a patient and refill needed prescriptions.

At the same time, staff can answer calls to help those in crisis. The center also can help individuals with housing and transportation to the center if they don't have a car.

Hills says this is something he wishes was around for him.

"It's so much more personal center and recovery-oriented than a typical psychiatric hospitalization would be," said Hills

Starting on Tuesday, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In their next phase, they will be open seven days a week and eventually 24 hours.

