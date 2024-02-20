New express lanes open on I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Driving along I-64 in Chesapeake between the Bowers Hill interchange and I-464 may now be a little easier.

Express lanes just opened. They're the lanes sectioned off from all the other lanes by white posts.

“Even this morning when I drove to work, it made a huge difference," Donna Herr said when asked about the progress being made on the interstate work.

Herr is a stylist at Cutn Loose Salon in Chesapeake and every day drives through the construction zone that created the lanes.

“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible. It affects commute time to and from work," Herr explained. "It has affected my car. My car has damage from all of the road debris.”

While work on the express lanes is complete, VDOT spokesperson Nina Ulrich said as of Feb. 20 construction wasn’t over in the area just yet.

“The Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project is currently estimated to be completed as early as summer 2024," said Ulrich.

The express lanes will be tolled starting no earlier than March 17 and you’ll have to have an EZ-Pass in your car to use them. The toll rate will vary depending on traffic volume.

Until then, they’re free to use so people can get used to them.

“Solo drivers can use the EZ-Pass flex transponder, switch to HOV off, and they pay that dynamic toll to use the express lane," said Ulrich. "But for motorists with just one additional passenger and an EZ-Pass flex, switch to HOV on and they can take the express lanes toll free."

Herr said she’s not sure if she’ll use them.

“I’m kind of going to see what, exactly, happens when there’s traffic, whether or not they use the express lanes or how many people are using the express lanes and whether that alleviates some of the congestion that I’m dealing with," said Herr.

The lanes are part of what will eventually be a 45-mile network of Express Lanes from Chesapeake to Newport News.