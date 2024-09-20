Photographer accused of 'inappropriate comments' at Chesapeake school no longer with Lifetouch: Shutterfly

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A hired photographer accused of making "inappropriate comments" to a student at Chittum Elementary in Chesapeake while taking photos at the school is no longer employed by the photography company she was with, according to Shutterfly.

Shutterfly owns Lifetouch, a family and school photography service with operations across the country.

A spokesperson for Shutterfly confirmed to News 3 that the photographer involved in the Chittum Elementary incident was there in her capacity as a Lifetouch photographer. However, the photographer is no longer employed with Lifetouch, Shutterfly says.

The company shared the following statement regarding its vetting process for employees:

"At Lifetouch, our number one priority is the safety of every student we photograph. We have numerous policies and procedures in place to ensure that safety, including training and background checks on all of our photographers. We take any allegation about a photographer very seriously, and are conducting a thorough internal investigation. In the meantime, the employee in question has been removed from all photography duties."

News 3 spoke with Rachel Fjeld, the mother of a Chittum Elementary student, about the incident. Fjeld told us her son was sitting for his school picture when the hired photographer asked him, "Can I steal your identity?" and "Can I eat your soul?"

The photographer was escorted off school property for making "inappropriate comments" to students, Principal Bridget Outlaw said in an email to parents.

Fjeld said the experience was concerning.

"You can say all the things you want to say about good vs evil, God vs the devil, or demons or whatever but at the end of the day what was said was not funny and it wasn't okay. It was a child in an uncomfortable situation," said Fjeld. "I know people are trying to say, 'oh she's just joking. It was just funny.' But it's not funny. That's not funny. And what that doesn't do is put any child at ease, it just scares them."

However, she commended the school's response to the ordeal.

"It went to the principal who is amazing, I will say. The school handled it – we so appreciate it. They were very quick they immediately escorted her off the premises, they called us," said Fjeld.