Pilot 'overcorrected' before going off runway in Chesapeake, NTSB report says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A pilot reported 'moderate turbulence' before landing and 'overcorrected' after touchdown before going off the runway at Hampton Roads Executive Airport in Chesapeake last March, according to a recent report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

On March 21, the NTSB said James Biggs, 77, lost control of his Cessna 170A after refueling at nearby airport.

The NTSB's final report said Biggs reported 'moderate turbulence' before landing.

Watch: What is a trooper-pilot and how do you become one in Virginia?

What is a trooper-pilot and how do I become one?

"Shortly after touchdown, the pilot reported that the left wing lifted and that he 'did not correct fast enough and then overcorrected'," the report said. "The airplane ground looped, exited the runway, and the right main landing gear collapsed, resulting in the right wing and right elevator sustaining substantial damage."

No one was hurt, the NTSB said.

The NTSB said the pilot did not report any mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have prevented operating the plane normally.