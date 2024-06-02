Pride in the 'Peake returns June 9 at Summit Pointe

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Pride in the 'Peake 2024 returns on June 6 at Summit Pointe.

The annual Chesapeake Pride event opens for all ages, and consists of family-focused activities, according to organizers.

Organizers said the event does not serve alcohol, and that all vendors are vetted to ensure they have products appropriate for all ages.

Portsmouth 'We are here for you:' Portsmouth Pride returns for 2nd year Danielle Saitta

The event will be hosted street festival-style at the up-and-coming town center of Summit Pointe, organizers said.

The event will feature live music, face painting, fairy hair, children's activities, 100+ vendors and community organizations, food trucks, and more.

The event is free to the public.

To learn more and share your interest, check out the event's facebook page.