Scammers targeting people with missing pets: Chesapeake police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If someone calls you claiming to be Chesapeake Animal Services and demands money, they are likely attempting to scam you, police say.

Chesapeake police released a warning to the public of a scam they recently learned was being targeted at people with missing pets

According to police, scammers are claiming to be Chesapeake Animal Services and demanding payment over the phone.

Watch related: Top scams targeting people in Hampton Roads

Top scams targeting people in Hampton Roads

The scammers claim the person's pet requires emergency surgery in order to convince the person that payment is needed urgently.

Police made clear that Chesapeake Animal Services will never ask for payment this way.

If you think you have been a victim of this scam, call police at 757-382-6161.