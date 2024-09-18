School photographer escorted off Chittum Elementary campus after 'inappropriate comments' to students

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A hired photographer taking photos at Chittum Elementary in Chesapeake was escorted off school property for making "inappropriate comments" to students, Principal Bridget Outlaw said in an email to parents.

The school responded to a News 3 inquiry over a viral Facebook post from a woman who said she is a Chesapeake schools parent. She wrote the photographer asked her son, "Can I steal your identity?" and "Can I eat your soul?" The school did not confirm specific information from the Facebook post.

"Once reported, school administration immediately addressed the issue, and this individual was escorted off of school property," Outlaw said. "Parents of students who reported the concern were notified."

The photography company is now investigating the incident, Outlaw added.

"We want to commend our students for quickly reporting the incident," Outlaw said. "We are thankful that our message of 'see something, say something' was effectively used in this situation."

News 3 has reached out to the photography company, police, and the parent who wrote the Facebook post. We'll update this story as we learn more.