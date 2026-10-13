Some Chesapeake Public Schools student emails compromised in cybersecurity incident

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools is dealing with a cybersecurity incident that has compromised the emails of some students.

On Monday night, Grassfield High School's principal Brian Haughinberry sent an email out to families warning about a cybersecurity incident affecting the email accounts of several students. The email reads:

Dear Grassfield High School Families,

We are aware of a cybersecurity incident affecting several individual student email accounts this evening. As a result, some students have received emails containing threatening and/or inappropriate content.

We recognize the seriousness of this situation and understand that these messages may be concerning to students and families. Our Department of Technology is working closely with law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the matter. The compromised accounts have been disabled and we are closely monitoring our system. At this time we believe there is no credible threat to the school community. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

We ask families to remind students not to open suspicious emails, click links or attachments in suspicious messages, respond to suspicious emails, or forward them to others.

In light of this recent event, it is essential to remind everyone of the importance of the "See Something, Say Something" principle. If you or your child ever see or hear anything concerning, please report it immediately to a school administrator.

The safety and well-being of our students remain our priority. Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work through this situation.

Sincerely,

Brian Haughinberry, Principal

News 3 has reached out to Chesapeake Public Schools and Chesapeake police to learn more information.

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