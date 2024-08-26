Suspect briefly steals car at Chesapeake Wawa with 2-year-old inside

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three men were arrested in Suffolk on August 22 after police say one of them temporarily stole a car at a Chesapeake Wawa with a 2-year-old inside.

The child's mother was in the store when Dakwan Khiree Stephenson went into the woman's car and drove it away, Chesapeake Police said. Arthur Lee Bunch and Daron Dwayne Pierce were also arrested.

Watch related: Chesapeake daycare shuts down after several violations

Chesapeake daycare shutting down after several violations

The car was returned a few minutes later and the mother found it parked in a different spot.

Surveillance video identified the pickup truck the three men were in. They pursued the truck for about 20 minutes into Suffolk when the suspects were stopped and arrested.

All three men have been charged with abduction of a minor.

Stephenson incurred 10 other charges, including abduction by force, grand larceny, and resisting arrest.