Suspect wanted after shooting employee during attempted Chesapeake robbery: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A suspect is wanted after allegedly shooting an employee at a business they were trying to rob Thursday morning, Chesapeake police say.

Officers were sent to the business, located in the 4300 block of Indian River Road, shortly after 11:30 a.m. There, police say they learned that a suspect went into the business and tried to rob it. The suspect then shot an employee, police say.

The employee who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect ran away and hasn't been caught yet, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.