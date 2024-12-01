Teenage boy recovering after being shot in Chesapeake Sunday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenage boy is recovering after being shot Sunday night at about 8 pm in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police Department says officers responded to the residential area of Holly Cove Drive and Schooner Trail after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Police say the victim had already left the scene before they got there, but they do believe a teenage boy was shot in the alley of the 4100 block of Schooner Trail. The boy showed up at a nearby hospital. Authorities say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

They are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.