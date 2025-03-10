Three injured from vehicle fire at Western Branch salvage yard

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A vehicle fire erupted at an auto salvage yard on Monday, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Around 11:58 a.m., the Chesapeake Fire Department received reports of a vehicle fire inside a building at Foss U Pull It. Employees already removed the burning vehicle from the building before crews arrived.

Firefighters said they were able to swiftly control the fire. Two employees received minor burns and smoke inhalation injuries from the incident, while one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Chesapeake Fire Department determined the fire as accidental.