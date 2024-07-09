Two displaced, one pet dead following Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two adults were displaced and one pet died following a fire in the Bowers Hill section of Chesapeake.

Crews said they were called to the 800 block of Dana Drive at around 7 a.m. Tuesday after the report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, they saw smoke showing from the front entrance of the single-story home, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

More from Chesapeake: 2 shot at Flintshire Drive: Chesapeake Police

2 shot at Flintshire Drive: Chesapeake Police

Crews said the fire was under control by 7:30 a.m.

The fire did significant damage to the home leaving two adult residents displaced. One pet perished due to injuries sustained in the fire, crews said.

No other injuries were reported.