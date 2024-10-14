Two road rage shootings within the last two weekends in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There have been two road rage shootings in Hampton Roads during the first two weekends of October.

"It's crazy, it's crazy what the world has come to," Robin Aughtman, who works off of Pughsville Road, said.

Over the weekend Virginia State Police say they responded to a road rage shooting that left one person injured near the I-664 Pughsville Road off-ramp.

Police said two vehicles heading northbound were involved "in a road rage incident that involved shots being fired."

One of the drivers had non-life-threatening injuries, VSP said.

"I don't know why it's gotten to this point, I think people just all they care about is getting to work," Aughtman said. "All they care about is where they are going and they just don't care about anything or anyone around them."

VSP is still looking for the person responsible.

The driver is suspected to have a white Nissan Maxima.

On Oct. 5 two people were injured in a road rage shooting in James City County.

News 3 has been in contact with the woman injured, Molly Haskin.

She said she's on a long road to recovery.

According to a Facebook post, Haskin had a bullet go through her lower jaw after she was shot by another driver on Monticello Avenue.

Her son was shot in the arm and is recovering as well.

The post said Haskin will have to have her jaw wired shut for the next 12 weeks in order to heal.

She went on to thank the community and the other passenger in her vehicle who provided key details to an arrest.

"Road rage and aggressive driving is a concern whether or not guns are involved," Holly Dalby, with AAA Tidewater, said. "People are just generally driving more aggressively more often and that's become a big challenge for us here."

Dalby said while every road rage incident can be different if it does escalate make sure you are safe.

Do your best first to get out of the situation and then call 911.

"Something I always tell people is don't drive home," Dalby said. "If a person is following you, being very aggressive, being threatening, and they keep following you drive to someplace well-lighted and well-populated."

If you know anything about the road rage shooting here in Chesapeake please give Virginia State Police a call at (804) 750 - 8788.