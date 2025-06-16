Chesapeake small businesses and farmers feel the impact of tariffs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In Chesapeake, small businesses are feeling the pinch from rising tariffs that affect a wide range of products. Danielle Saitta reports from across the street from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, where the local farmers market is in full swing this summer. One farmer, Earl Johnson of Oakgrove Homestead, shared how his family-run operation is grappling with the economic challenges posed by these tariffs.

Johnson's farm sells a variety of organic products, including soap, honey, free-range eggs, jams, and syrups. He highlights that the impact of tariffs stretches beyond large agricultural enterprises, reaching small businesses like his. "It's going to affect anyone from the farmer to the homestead," Johnson explains. "Tariffs are going to affect the cost of any products being sold at local farmers' markets. For example, as the cost of going to the store and purchasing ingredients goes up, it reflects in the price that I charge the customer here."

The rising costs associated with tariffs have led to tighter profit margins for Johnson, putting additional strain on his enterprise. As he navigates the challenges of maintaining his business, he hopes for a turnaround soon.

In Chesapeake, the ripple effects of tariff policies are being felt by local farmers and consumers alike as they adapt to the changing economic landscape.