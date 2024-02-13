Video shows truck barreling through side of Chesapeake Humane Society building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Tuesday, Feb. 6, a truck drove into the side of the Chesapeake Humane Society's veterinary clinic on Battlefield Boulevard, according to a Facebook post by the organization.

Surveillance video from the lobby shows the truck driving directly into the wall, hitting a desk where a worker was sitting, just feet away from other people and pets.

No one was injured, according to the Facebook post, but the building did see significant damage.

Colter Anstaett/WTKR

The Chesapeake Humane Society says building repairs will continue over the next several weeks, but that they will be open during construction with their regular operating hours.

