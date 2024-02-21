'We must've pulled up seconds after:' Good Samaritans administered first aid on I-664 crash victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This week, a 19-year-old was involved in a crash on I-664 in Chesapeake.

After the crash, a few drivers jumped out of their cars to help, one of them, Dylan McDaniel ran to the scene with a first aid kit and basic tools in hand.

On Monday night, McDaniel told News 3 that he was driving his son home from a dentist appointment when he noticed a lot of traffic on I-664. After getting to a safe spot to park, McDaniel surveyed the area to try and help and noticed a horrific crash had taken place.

"I remember I yelled out to everybody to clear the road if they weren't actively helping or if they didn't witness the crash so fire and ems could get through," said McDaniel. "And after I said that, people did leave."

While he didn't see the crash happen, McDaniel says the impact of it is something he won't soon forget.

"We must have pulled up within 10 to 20 seconds of the accident happening because the car was still hot," recalled McDaniel.

McDaniel and two other drivers immediately tried to help the occupants of the cars. From his vehicle, he grabbed a first aid kit and basic tools which he used to help the 19-year-old crash victim.

"At the time, we needed to get in through the passenger side to further help her," said McDaniel. "She was not sitting up in her seat she was across the car. I busted the window out, and I opened the door."

McDaniel and another driver who happened to be a nurse treated her once she was out of the vehicle until emergency services arrived.

Unfortunately, she did not survive the crash according to investigators.

When we asked police what happened, we were informed that the victim's car and the car of 18-year-old Elvis Cruz collided while traveling southbound on I-664.

Both drivers lost control and ran off the roadway, striking a guardrail.

Cruz was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been arrested and is facing multiple charges including reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control causing death, no valid driver's license, and no proof of insurance.

Since the crash, McDaniel has been encouraging other drivers to have a first-aid kit in their car.

"People should have one," said McDaniel. "Not necessary to help a stranger but in case you got into an accident and you or a family member got hurt."