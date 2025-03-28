Woman bit by rabid cat in Western Branch: VDH

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman in Chesapeake was bit by a cat that tested positive for rabies, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The woman found the cat under a residential shed on River Pearl Way. VDH says she was bitten after bringing the cat back to her residence.

The cat tested positive for rabies and was then euthanized as a result, according to VDH. The resident is receiving medical attention as a result of the bite. The Chesapeake Health Department has reported that this is the third case of rabies exposure in the city this month.

VDH advises residents to avoid contact with wildlife in the area. State law requires all dogs and cats over four months in age to be vaccinated for rabies — limiting further exposure.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic on March 28 between 8-11 a.m. Click here for more information about the event.

Contact Chesapeake's Animal Control at (757) 382-8080 if you believe you/your pet/your livestock was exposed to a potentially rabid animal.