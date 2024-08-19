Woman charged with reckless driving in I-64 crash that killed 81-year-old man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) were called on August 18 around 10:28 p.m. to a fatal two-vehicle crash on the westbound express lane of I-64 near Chesapeake.

Based on the police’s initial investigation, an 81-year-old male was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu along I-64’s westbound express lane, when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the jersey wall.

“Upon striking the jersey wall, the vehicle spun around facing the wrong way and become disabled. The male driver then exited the vehicle and stood outside of the vehicle,” police said.

Another car, a 2019 Dodge Charger, approached rapidly, causing the driver to lose control of her vehicle and crash into the other driver and his vehicle.

The 81-year-old man was sent to Norfolk Sentara General and pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to VSP.

The driver of the the 2019 Dodge Charger, 19-year-old Dahnna Renita Meno, and her four passengers were not hurt, police say.

Meno has been charged with reckless driving and may face further charges.

VSP will share more information once they identify the 81-year-old male’s family.