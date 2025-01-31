Watch Now
Concerns of bird flu increase on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

EASTERN SHORE, Va. — Concerns about avian influenza are ramping up on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says it is receiving increasing reports of sick or dead wild birds in the area. Preliminary testing indicates that the likely cause in several cases was H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza.

DWR is tracking the extent of bird flu in Virginia’s wild birds and is requesting the public’s assistance.

If you observe any of the following, please notify DWR by calling the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855-571-9003 or emailing wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.

- Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days

- Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls, or turkeys, excluding ones found on the road

- Ten or more dead wild birds of any species in the same area within five days

