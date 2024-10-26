Former Accomack County superintendent blindsided by firing

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — In an exclusive interview with News 3, former Accomack County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rhonda Hall said she was blindsided by the news that she was being fired. The decision came after an emergency school board meeting on Wednesday where board members voted 5-4 to relieve her as superintendent.

"I found out out about an hour or two before the meeting started through rumors. I'm very devastating. This is not the way I wanted to end my career with Accomack County, a school division that I love," Dr. Hall said.

In a statement, ACPS school board chair Janet Turner said in part:

"We believe it is in the best interest of the district to move forward with new leadership that aligns with our vision and goals." Janet Turner, Accomack County School Board Chair

People attend rally in support of fired Accomack County Public Schools superintendent

"When you say you’re looking for a leader that is going to be more aligned with those goals, then my question would be what are those goals. What am I missing?" Dr. Hall said.

Dr. Hall is the first black person to be the superintendent in Accomack County. She's been with ACPS for for 36 years. Dr. Hall says she started as a teacher with the district before working her way up the ranks from a principal to the superintendent.

Recently the Virginia Department of Education criticized Dr. Hall for her actions as superintendent. In a letter, the department called Dr. Hall out for failing to cooperate with law enforcement during an investigation of a student’s alleged shooting threat.

The letter stated that her actions potentially jeopardized the safety of students and staff.

Accomack County Public Schools Superintendent ousted following recent criticism

In Dr. Hall's defense, she says the incident was inaccurately reported as a threat.

"It was a conversation between two students and there was never a threat. If you’re in Kindergarten and you say I’m going to shoot you, we do a threat assessment on that child. We don’t take anything lightly." Dr. Hall said. "So to insinuate that I was putting kids at risk was very hurtful."

Community members in Accomack County rallied to support Dr. Hall Friday afternoon. A Change.org petitionwas started calling on the district to reinstate Dr. Hall. It’s already gained more than 200 signatures.

"We have to be unapologetic in standing for justice. I've never in my career known someone to be relieved of their duties without a reason," Dr. James Fedderman, an employee with Accomack County Public Schools said.

The petition also calls for fairness, transparency, and accountability in how decisions are made in Accomack County Public Schools. As for Dr. Hall she says she's looking forward to what comes next.