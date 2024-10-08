4 Bethel High School students hospitalized after using drug-infused vape pen

HAMPTON, Va. — Four Bethel High School students were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, according to Bethel High School principal Dr. Tanya Howard.

Howard said the students were sharing a drug-infused pen, afterwards they had an adverse reaction.

Howard sent out a email to parents following the incident:

Good afternoon, this is Dr. Tanya Howard, the executive principal of Bethel High School. In an effort to ensure accurate information, I want to share important details regarding an incident that took place at our school today.



Earlier this afternoon, several students shared a drug-infused vape pen. Some of the students had adverse reactions, which required medical attention. Emergency medical services were called, and four students were transported to the hospital for treatment.



Our administration is actively addressing the situation and is working closely with our school resource officer and the Hampton Police Division. This incident remains under investigation.



As a reminder, items of this nature are strictly prohibited on school property. While I cannot share specific details about the disciplinary actions, please know that the students who were involved have been identified and will be disciplined according to the HCS Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.



We highly encourage parents and guardians to use this opportunity to have an open conversation with your child regarding the risks of drug use and the serious consequences of bringing prohibited items to school. Furthermore, we believe it's crucial to stress to your child the importance of refraining from accepting or consuming items whose contents they are unfamiliar with, to include vapes, pens, and items that look like food or candy.



Safety is always our top priority at Bethel. We thank you for your continued support as we work together to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff. Thank you.







News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.