4 elementary students consume 'magic mushroom'-infused candy brought in by classmate

HAMPTON, Va. — School officials and police are investigating after a 5th grade student at Phenix PreK-8 School brought psilocybin-infused candy to school and shared it with several of their classmates.

The candy, known as Mr. Mushies, was passed around at the end of the day Wednesday and into Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Hampton City Schools.

The spokesperson told News 3 that the school became aware of the situation when a parent contacted a teacher around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday evening, which then prompted immediate action from school administration who initiated an investigation.

By the end of the day Friday, 10 students who received the candy were identified, with four of those students having consumed the 'magic mushroom'-infused candy, according to the school division.

The school personally contacted the parents of all students that were involved, followed by a message to all Phenix families on Friday afternoon.

The statement from Principal Robin Hunt-Crenshaw read as follows:

Good afternoon, this is Robin Hunt-Crenshaw, the principal of Phenix PreK-8 School. To prevent any potential spread of misinformation, I feel it is important that I share factual details with you regarding a situation that occurred at our school.



One of our fifth grade students brought psilocybin-infused candy to school and shared it with a few classmates. The candy is known as Mr. Mushies. Administration has addressed the matter as well as worked in collaboration with our school resource officer. Please know that the studetns who received the candy have been identified and their parents have been personally contacted.



As you are most likely aware, items like these are not tolerated on school property. I am unable to provide details about student discipline, but please know that the student is being disciplined according to the HCS Student's Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.



We kindly request all parents and guardians take this opportunity to engage in a conversation with your child, reviewing together the items that are deemed appropriate and inappropriate for school. It's essential to emphasize the serious repercussions of bringing prohibited items. Furthermore, we believe it's crucial to stress to your child the importance of refraining from accepting or consuming items whose contents they are unfamiliar with, to include items that look like candy.



Safety is always our top priority at Phenix. WE thank you for your continued support as we work together to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff. Thank you.

The school division says although they cannot comment about details on student discipline, they can confirm that the student involved is being disciplined in accordance with the Hampton City Schools Student's Rights and Responsibilities Handbook.

According to Hampton City Schools Student's Right's and Responsiblities Handbook, possessing, being under the influence of, and using controlled substances, illegal drugs, inhalants, synthetic hallucinogens or unauthorized prescription medications are all under a Level 4 disposition in the "Behaviors that Endanger Self or Others" category within the student behaviors section.

The handbook states that any behaviors involving the possession, use, consumption, or distribution of alcohol or drugs will require the student to participate in a substance abuse education program.

Hampton police are handling any necessary legal action against the students as appropriate.

Stay with News 3 for updates.