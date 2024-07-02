Beaches in Hampton and Norfolk under swimming advisory due to bacteria

HAMPTON, Va. — A swimming advisory has been issued for several beaches in Hampton and Norfolk after bacteria was detected in the water, according to authorities.

The Hampton Health District and the Norfolk Department of Public Health both released advisories Tuesday after enterococci bacteria were detected in local waters.

The bacteria is considered an indicator of the presence of other disease-causing bacteria and is linked to fecal contamination.

The advisories were made for the following beaches:

Buckroe Beach South at the end of South Resort Road by the James T Wilson Fishing Pier in Hampton

East Community Beach in Norfolk

5th Bay in Norfolk

Capeview in Norfolk

North Community Beach in Norfolk

Ocean View Park in Norfolk

Sarah Contant in Norfolk

10th View in Norfolk

13th View in Norfolk

Captain's Quarters in Norfolk

Authorities said that signs have been posted to alert the public to these advisories, and they said that they expected the bacteria levels to decrease before the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The high levels are believed to be the result of recent rainfall, authorities said.