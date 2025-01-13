Former California resident watches from Hampton as fires continue to burn

HAMPTON, Va. — Parts of Southern California are currently engulfed in wildfires, leading to significant losses of homes, lives, and futures. The impact of these fires is being felt across the nation.

The magnitude of the destruction is staggering, with entire city infrastructures devastated by the flames according to those living in the state.

Julia Wilson, of Hampton, Virginia lived in California for for 20 years and she expressed her deep sadness about the situation.

"It’s just heartbreaking to see what's happening there right now," she said.

Wilson noted that while wildfires are common in California, this particular incident is unprecedented.

"This fire was different because it was right in the neighborhood where the houses are close together. We’re used to seeing fires in remote places, not as frequent," she explained.

Extreme weather conditions have exacerbated the fires.

"We’d have Santa Ana winds, but they were never 80 miles an hour or 100 miles an hour. That’s just unheard of," Wilson added.

Currently, Wilson's son lives in California but was away when the fire spread through neighborhoods.

A family friend, Barbara Steffin, who was home during the chaos, described her experience on FaceTime.

"I was working on a jigsaw puzzle when I smelled smoke. I went out the front door, and a plume of smoke was coming at me," Steffin recounted over the phone.

Steffin has evacuated her home of 48 years seven times before but never imagined this time would be different.

"It’s gone," she said, fighting back tears. "As we drive into what my hometown is and what my village is, I see Armageddon. I see unbelievable damage—my grocery store, my doctor's office—nothing is left."

Steffin and her daughter, Michelle, emphasized the challenges many residents face in rebuilding their lives. Insurance issues have become a significant barrier.

"A lot of my mom's neighbors lost fire insurance in the last year," Michelle said. "It’s been a huge concern for everyone—do I move because there’s no more fire insurance? Many of her neighbors and my friend's parents, who are all retired, don’t have any kind of insurance."

Barbara Steffin expressed her despair over her situation. "I felt convinced there was no way it would be affordable to rebuild," she said.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is mobilizing resources from the East Coast to assist those affected by the wildfires. A spokesperson from the organization stated, "In Virginia, our main focus is moving people in to work in these emergency shelters—to offer health services and mental health support, as well as help these families with financial assistance."

Despite the overwhelming loss, Barbara Steffin feels fortunate to have her family with her. "My house was my stability; now it's my kids," she said.

The Red Cross is currently seeking volunteers to help during this devastating time in California. Those interested in assisting can find more information on the Red Cross website by clicking the link, here.