District Taco opens its doors on Hampton Boulevard just in time for Taco Tuesday

HAMPTON, Va. — District Taco opened its doors today on 2700 Hampton Blvd, the Yucatán Mexican restaurant is finally available in Hampton Roads.

District Taco, a fast-casual restaurant with locations in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland, started fittingly on Taco Tuesday.

Franchise owners Roger and Josephine Weeks, who own several Popeyes restaurants, are opening the first of three planned District Tacos in Hampton Roads.

“District Taco stood out to us because it stays true to its roots, with simple recipes and fresh ingredients,” said Josephine Weeks. “We are excited to join the District Taco family and to introduce this amazing brand to our community.”

This is the latest franchise to set up shop along Hampton Boulevard by the Railyard development, following Biscuit Belly, Chicken Salad Chick, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and other establishments. A well-stocked Virginia ABC store appears poised to sell its spirits.

A Lidl grocery store is also expected to open at the development site.

A second Hampton Roads District Taco is coming soon to Chesapeake on Battlefield Boulevard.

“Roger and Josephine have been great partners and we are happy to bring District Taco to Norfolk together with them,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Osiris Hoil. “Our commitment to freshness, authenticity, and flavor remains unwavering. We are sure guests will love District Taco.”