Virginia Beach car dealership plans to plant 30,000 trees to offset carbon emissions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach car dealership group Checkered Flag said it plans to plant 75 trees for every new car sold in an effort to offset carbon emissions.

The group said it will plant 75 trees for every new car sold from April 15 through April 30 for free.

The group is calling the program "Keys for Trees," and said it hopes to help offset carbon emissions.

“More and more people are looking for ways to reduce carbon emissions and lessen the impact their choices have on the environment,” said Checkered Flag President Steve Snyder.

Coast Live Virginia Zoo raising money for animal health care facility on Coast Live Coast Live

The trees will be planted in Virginia's George Washington, Jefferson, and Wayne national forests. The group said its goal was to plant 30,000 trees with this program.

After April 30 the group said it will continue to offer the option to new car buyers for a one-time fee.

For more information visit Checkered Flag's website.