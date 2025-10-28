Hampton cancels Veterans Day parade due to federal government shutdown

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton has canceled its Veterans Day parade scheduled for Nov. 8 due to the federal government shutdown.

The city introduced its first Veterans Day parade in 2024, committing to host the event annually in appreciation of the service and sacrifice of the nation's veterans.

After evaluating the impacts of the federal government shutdown, including limitations placed on federal agencies and the Armed Forces and their resulting inability to voluntarily participate in community events, the city made the difficult decision to cancel this year's parade.

"Our veterans deserve to be recognized with great pomp and circumstance. Without the presence of our active-duty military, we are concerned that the parade would appear sparse and that the recognition might fall short of the honor our veterans so richly deserve," Bunting said.

The Veterans Day ceremony and celebration that were planned to follow the parade will proceed as scheduled at 11 a.m. in Fort Monroe's Continental Park. For details on performing artists and exhibitors, people can visit FortMonroe.org.

