Hampton Police investigating fatal crash

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Mercury Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at 3:18 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found three cars involved in the incident. Police say a car traveling westbound on Mercury Boulevard hit two other cars from behind. The car came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police report that one person died at the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person received treatment at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

