Hampton Roads Police Departments work to increase and diversify staff

HAMPTON, Va. — Within the Hampton Police Department, there are around 61 vacancies.

“We have not seen the numbers that we have right now at any time in my 17 years," said Sgt. Ashley Jenrette, Hampton Police Department's Public Information Officer.

This isn't just the case in this department but across the country.

“If we don’t have the staff to staff our investigation, just clearing out those major crimes our homicides, our makings, things of that nature. And then even officer burnout. So when you have a shortage of officers, you tend to have officers that are overworked," Jenrette said.

In addition to adding officers, the department is looking to diversify. Current staffing shows black men make up 25% of the department, black women 5%, Hispanic men 6% and Hispanic women 1%.

“Sometimes it’s easier to open up to someone who you feel like you can relate to. That may look like you or may have experienced some of the same things you have experienced,” Jenrette told News 3.

Christopher Moore runs a local non-profit Bagz4daKidz, he agrees with Jenrette. He did not always have the best relationship with the police.

“The police were not my friends. When I looked at them I thought all they wanted to do was lock me up,” he said.

However, through time, relationships healed. Moore now encourages efforts to hire more black and brown officers. He thinks those efforts could improve police and community relations and make our streets safer.

“When they in the community, and I see them playing basketball with the kids and running around with the kids. It creates something, it creates a trust," Moore said.

The Hampton Police Department is having a hiring event at the Hampton Police Training Academy from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Recruitment is also the focus of a police conference happening now in Virginia Beach. NOBLE, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, is holding a career fair at Westin Town Center. It begins on Friday and continues into Saturday until 4 p.m.