Hampton Sheriff's Office starts initiative to cut back on repeat offenders

HAMPTON, Va. — There's a new initiative at the Hampton Sheriff's office to combat recidivism. Recidivism is when someone who was previously behind bars re-offends.

“We care, and we want them to be successful,” said Sheriff Karen Bowden.

The S.T.A.R. Center, which stands for Sheriff's Transition and Reentry Center will officially launch Thursday. Statistics from the Department of Justice shows that 82% of people who were incarcerated will end up back in handcuffs.

“We have to change the paradigm, we need to look at it in a holistic approach,” said the sheriff.

Bowden says they'll focus on sustainability, transition and stabilization - via a one stop shop with community partners. People will have access to resources regarding housing, employment, transportation, clothing and education.

The sheriff says having repeat offenders takes a toll on nearly everyone.

“It strains our law enforcement community, it strains our court system, it’s really an overwhelming effect and impact on the entire community, to include their families and our tax payer dollars,” said the sheriff.

The community is invited to attend the kick-off of the S.T.A.R. Center on Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm. The ceremony is happening at 1320 LaSalle Avenue in Hampton.